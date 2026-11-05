🎓 Belvidere education jobs with multiple roles, up to $101K+

Belvidere has a nice mix of school and corporate training roles right now. If you like teaching, coaching, or helping people build skills, these are worth a look.

Employer: Generac / Generac Power Systems

Generac / Generac Power Systems Location: Belvidere, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $67,700 – $101,600/year + incentives

Teach new and current manufacturing employees through classroom and hands-on training. You’ll build training materials, run new-hire orientation, coach on the production floor, and help track skills and retention data. Great fit if you have manufacturing experience, enjoy public speaking, and like turning complex processes into clear lessons.

Also listed here: Indeed posting (same role, alternate link).

Employer: Belvidere Community Unit School District #100

Location: Belvidere North High School, Belvidere, IL

Type: Stipend coaching role (seasonal)

Stipend coaching role (seasonal) Stipend: $5,088 for the 2026–2027 school year

for the school year Start: February 2027

Support the softball program at Belvidere North as an assistant coach. Previous coaching is preferred; CPR/AED and ASEP (or a sub/teaching certificate) are required. Good option if you love the game, want to work with high school athletes, and can commit to the spring season.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.