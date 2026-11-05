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Belvidere

Belvidere Park District hires new supervisor

5 days ago
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Belvidere Park District Special Recreation has hired Riley Magnuson as its new Special Recreation Supervisor for Specialty/SO programs. Magnuson was born and raised in Belvidere, is a Belvidere North graduate, has a background in recreation management, and enjoys athletics, golfing, and time with family and friends.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Belvidere Park District Special Recreation

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