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Belvidere
Belvidere Park District hires new supervisor
5 days ago
Belvidere Park District Special Recreation has hired Riley Magnuson as its new Special Recreation Supervisor for Specialty/SO programs. Magnuson was born and raised in Belvidere, is a Belvidere North graduate, has a background in recreation management, and enjoys athletics, golfing, and time with family and friends.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Belvidere Park District Special Recreation
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