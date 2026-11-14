Beltsville’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid options for folks who like hands-on work and steady projects. Here are a couple of strong picks if you’re in roofing or electrical.

Employer: gpac (recruiting for a commercial roofing contractor)

gpac (recruiting for a commercial roofing contractor) Location: Beltsville, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead commercial roofing jobs from dispatch to close-out. You’ll manage crews, order materials, work with GCs, and run field operations in all weather. Comes with healthcare, profit sharing (after 1 year), paid time off/holidays, company vehicle, phone, and clothing allowance.

Employer: Kelso Industries / Rowbel Services

Location: Beltsville, MD (servicing Baltimore, PA & DE areas)

(servicing Baltimore, PA & DE areas) Type: Full-time

Salary: $30–$45/hour

Journeyman-level role doing service, repair, and installs for residential and light commercial projects. You’ll troubleshoot, run conduit, install panels and lighting, and handle service calls while following NEC and local codes. Offers competitive pay, growth opportunities, and full benefits within a large, multi-trade company.

If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—polish your resume tonight and get that application in while the market is hot.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.