Beltsville is busy right now for leadership roles, especially in construction and life safety. If you’ve got management experience and like being close to the work, these are worth a look.

Employer: W.E. Bowers (The Bowers Group – A Legence Company)

W.E. Bowers (The Bowers Group – A Legence Company) Location: Beltsville, MD / DMV job sites

Salary: $100,000 – $155,000

Type: Full-time

Lead mechanical construction projects for medical, commercial, and federal facilities from planning through closeout. You’ll own budget, schedule, procurement, BIM coordination, and client communication, with strong benefits including company-paid medical, dental, and vision, PTO, and 401(k).

Employer: W.E. Bowers (The Bowers Group – A Legence Company)

W.E. Bowers (The Bowers Group – A Legence Company) Location: Beltsville, MD / DMV job sites

Salary: $140,000 – $190,000

Type: Full-time

Senior in-field role leading complex builds like data centers, medical facilities, and federal buildings while mentoring PMs and APMs. Great fit if you have 5+ years in mechanical construction and want higher-level responsibility plus company-paid health benefits, PTO, and 401(k).

Employer: Fire Safety and Protection (FSP)

Location: Beltsville, MD

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Run a full service center operation, leading technicians, PMs, sales, and admin teams in fire and life safety. This role blends P&L ownership, sales growth, and safety leadership, with PTO, paid holidays, medical/dental/vision options, and strong support for veterans and professional certifications.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the posting lists related roles and future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.