Beltsville’s trades scene is busy right now, especially for folks with strong electrical and mechanical skills. If you’ve got field or estimating experience, there are some solid options to check out.

Employer: Kelso Industries (Rowbel Services)

Kelso Industries (Rowbel Services) Location: Beltsville, MD (servicing Baltimore, PA & DE region)

(servicing Baltimore, PA & DE region) Type: Full-time

Pay: $30–$50/hour

Handle residential and light commercial service calls, installs, and upgrades while working with a large, established mechanical/electrical group. Good fit if you have a Journeyman license, 3–5 years’ experience, and like varied field work with steady regional travel.

Employer: Kelso Industries (Rowbel Services)

Kelso Industries (Rowbel Services) Location: Beltsville, MD (servicing Baltimore, PA & DE region)

(servicing Baltimore, PA & DE region) Type: Full-time

Pay: $30–$45/hour

Focus on commercial service and installs while still handling some residential/light commercial work. Ideal if you’re a Journeyman electrician comfortable reading blueprints, running conduit, and troubleshooting in active commercial spaces.

Employer: CyberCoders (for an established mechanical contractor)

(for an established mechanical contractor) Location: Beltsville, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $130,000–$160,000/year (DOE)

Lead preconstruction and estimating for mechanical and plumbing work on commercial and industrial projects. Great match if you have 7+ years’ MEP estimating experience, are strong with takeoffs and Excel, and want a high-responsibility role with full benefits.

If something looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has more detail on duties, shifts, and benefits.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.