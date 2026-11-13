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📢 Donate by Dec. 1 to Belton PD’s Silver Santa for Seniors
📢 Donate by Dec. 1 to Belton PD’s Silver Santa for Seniors
The Belton Police Department is holding its 13th annual Silver Santa drive to create Christmas gift bags for seniors in the RU OK program.
Donation deadline: Dec. 1
Drop-off locations:
- Belton Police Department
- Belton Area Chamber of Commerce
- Planet Fitness in Belton
Requested items include:
- Band-Aids, calendars, small notepads, pens
- Boxed tissues, magnifying glasses, jar openers, small mirrors
- New socks, blankets, scarves
- New large-piece jigsaw puzzles
- Large-print crossword and word-find puzzle books
Belton officers and volunteers will deliver the gift bags to seniors later in December.
The RU OK program gives daily or weekly check-in calls to Belton residents and has over 90 participants and is credited with saving 17 people since 2013.
Eligibility for RU OK: Belton residents 60+, living alone, no caretaker, and able to participate. Sign up at www.beltontexas.gov/ruok or call 254-933-5840.
More Info: Belton PD Collecting Items for Silver Santa Progra...
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