🏥 Belton, TX Healthcare: Multiple MD & Optometrist Roles Open

Belton’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with new clinics and specialty practices looking for long‑term team members. If you’re in medicine or eye care and want Central Texas quality of life, these are worth a look.

Employer: VSP Ventures (Ideal Eye Team / Belton Vision)

VSP Ventures (Ideal Eye Team / Belton Vision) Location: Belton, TX

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 9 AM–6 PM

Salary: Competitive; 14.5% production bonus and potential incentives/bonuses/commission (exact range listed on employer site)

Full-scope optometry in a modern, paperless clinic with digital phoropters, Optos, OCT, and more. You’ll see a steady schedule (about two billable exams per hour) with a loyal, small‑town patient base—great for both experienced ODs and new grads.

Employer: VSP Ventures – Ideal Eye

Location: Home base in Belton / North Austin region ; float between Hewitt, Belton, Temple, Killeen, Copperas Cove

Home base in ; float between Hewitt, Belton, Temple, Killeen, Copperas Cove Type: Full-time, up to 40 hrs/week , mix of weekdays and some Saturdays

, mix of weekdays and some Saturdays Salary: Competitive; may include production bonus, tuition reimbursement, medical insurance, PTO, malpractice, CE allowance, relocation stipend (see employer site for details)

Great fit if you like variety and different clinic settings. You’ll provide full-scope eye care across five established practices, with strong support and tech, plus a solid benefits package—new grads welcome.

Employer: Baylor Scott & White Health

Location: BSWH Clinic – Belton, TX (Harris Creek pediatric program)

(Harris Creek pediatric program) Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive employed position, moving allowance, and comprehensive benefits; no state income tax in Texas

Outpatient general pediatrics with a large, respected not‑for‑profit system tied to McLane Children’s in Temple. You’ll get immediate eligibility for many benefits, 401(k) with match up to 5%, PTO from day one, and the backing of a top‑ranked hospital network.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and contacts for questions. Central Texas is hiring, so this is a good time to throw your hat in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.