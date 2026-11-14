Belton’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options for both new grads and experienced clinicians. Here are several solid roles if you want to stay local and build your career in care.

Employer: Plan A Health

Plan A Health Location: Belton, MO

Type: Full-time

Immersive program for new nursing grads to move from student to professional nurse. You’ll get structured clinical rotations, precepted shifts, classroom learning, and dedicated mentorship while you build core skills in assessment, documentation, and safe medication administration.

Employer: Health Here

Location: Belton, MO

Type: Full-time

Hands-on role in a patient-focused dental practice, providing cleanings, periodontal therapy, X-rays, and screenings for patients of all ages. Great fit if you’re a licensed hygienist who enjoys patient education and working with a modern, team-based clinic.

Employer: Belton Regional Medical Center (HCA Healthcare)

Location: Belton, MO

Type: Full-time

Travel: No travel required

ER RN role in an 80+ bed acute care hospital serving southern Jackson and northern Cass counties. You’ll deliver high-quality, patient-centered emergency care, advocate for patients and families, and use models like “Assess, Perform, Teach, Manage.” Benefits include comprehensive health coverage, 401(k) with match, education support, and wellbeing programs (eligibility may vary by location).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—healthcare hiring in Belton moves fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.