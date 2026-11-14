📅 Free Mayor’s Christmas Tree Lighting & Parade in Belton

Join your neighbors on Saturday, November 28, 2026 on Belton’s Main Street for the Mayor’s Christmas Tree Lighting with Mayor Larkey.

Here’s the schedule:

4:00 pm – Streets along the route close (per event map). Use caution driving nearby.

– Streets along the route close (per event map). Use caution driving nearby. 5:00 pm – Holiday Light Parade (more details to come).

– Holiday Light Parade (more details to come). 6:00 pm – Mayor Larkey lights the tree at Main St & Chestnut St (Peace Park, outside the fire station) .

– Mayor Larkey lights the tree at . 7:00 pm – Streets reopen (possibly earlier).

Extras:

Kids can visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus before and after the lighting.

before and after the lighting. Weather permitting, the Belton Missouri Historical Railroad will be running (check their website for details).

will be running (check their website for details). Event cost: Free.

The Mayor’s Christmas Tree Fund and Operation Santa help provide food and toys to Belton families in need all year. To ask questions or donate, contact the Belton City Clerk or Mayor Larkey.