🚚 Belton, MO Logistics Jobs: Multiple Openings at Saddle Creek

Belton’s warehouses are busy right now, and Saddle Creek Logistics Services is hiring for several full-time roles. Good fit if you like active work, steady hours, and weekly pay.

Employer: Saddle Creek Logistics Services

Saddle Creek Logistics Services Location: Belton, MO

Belton, MO Type: Full-time

Shift: Mon–Fri, 7:00am–3:30pm

Operate a stand-up or order picker forklift to move, sort, and stage products in the warehouse. Weekly pay, benefits from day one, and a daytime schedule make this great if you want a steady weekday routine.

Employer: Saddle Creek Logistics Services

Saddle Creek Logistics Services Location: Belton, MO

Belton, MO Type: Full-time

Shift: Mon–Thurs, 4:00pm–2:30am

Similar to the 1st shift role, but on evenings/nights with a four-day workweek. You’ll run a stand-up or order picker forklift, use RF scanners, and help keep the warehouse clean and organized.

Employer: Saddle Creek Logistics Services

Saddle Creek Logistics Services Location: Belton, MO

Belton, MO Type: Full-time

Shift: Mon–Thurs, 4:00pm–2:30am

Hands-on warehouse role doing order picking, loading/unloading, and using handheld scanners. Good option if you want to get into logistics without prior forklift experience.

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the full details, and get your application in while spots are open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.