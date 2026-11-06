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🚚 Belton, MO Logistics Jobs: Multiple Openings at Saddle Creek
Belton’s warehouses are busy right now, and Saddle Creek Logistics Services is hiring for several full-time roles. Good fit if you like active work, steady hours, and weekly pay.
Forklift Operator – 1st Shift (Kitting)
- Employer: Saddle Creek Logistics Services
- Location: Belton, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Shift: Mon–Fri, 7:00am–3:30pm
Operate a stand-up or order picker forklift to move, sort, and stage products in the warehouse. Weekly pay, benefits from day one, and a daytime schedule make this great if you want a steady weekday routine.
Forklift Operator – 2nd Shift (Kitting)
- Employer: Saddle Creek Logistics Services
- Location: Belton, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Shift: Mon–Thurs, 4:00pm–2:30am
Similar to the 1st shift role, but on evenings/nights with a four-day workweek. You’ll run a stand-up or order picker forklift, use RF scanners, and help keep the warehouse clean and organized.
Warehouse Associate – 2nd Shift (Kitting)
- Employer: Saddle Creek Logistics Services
- Location: Belton, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Shift: Mon–Thurs, 4:00pm–2:30am
Hands-on warehouse role doing order picking, loading/unloading, and using handheld scanners. Good option if you want to get into logistics without prior forklift experience.
If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the full details, and get your application in while spots are open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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