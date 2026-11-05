🍽️ Several Food & Hospitality Jobs Hiring Now in Belton, MO

Belton’s food and hospitality scene is busy and growing, which means steady hours and lots of customer traffic. Here are a few solid options if you like fast-paced, people-focused work.

Employer: Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers

Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers Location: Belton, MO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17–$18/hour (initial hiring range; varies by experience and location)

(initial hiring range; varies by experience and location) Why it’s worth a look: Lead one zone of a busy restaurant, direct crew members, and keep operations running smoothly. Full-time managers get a strong benefits package, including medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, tuition reimbursement, and weekly pay.

Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings Location: Belton, MO

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed (weekly pay)

Not listed (weekly pay) Why it’s worth a look: Work in the "Heart of House" across multiple kitchen stations and help create game-day energy for guests. Perks can include flexible schedules, meal discounts, training, advancement paths, and access to benefits like medical and 401(k) (where eligible).

Employer: Great Clips – Carpe Diem Inc. franchise

Great Clips – Carpe Diem Inc. franchise Location: Belton, MO (Belton Crossroads, 201 N Cedar Dr)

Type: Part-time / Weekends

Pay: Estimated $24–$32+/hour , including guaranteed hourly pay, tips, and bonuses

, including guaranteed hourly pay, tips, and bonuses Why it’s worth a look: Perfect if you want weekend-only or flexible hours with steady walk-in traffic and no need to bring your own clients. You get paid, hands-on training, ongoing education, PTO from day one, and a team-focused salon environment (cosmetology or barber license required).

If something here fits your skills or schedule, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.