🛒 Belton, MO Retail & Customer Service – Multiple Full-Time Roles

Belton has some solid full-time options right now if you like helping people and staying busy. Here are a few customer-focused roles with room to grow.

Employer: Menards

Menards Location: Belton, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (extra $3/hour on Sat/Sun)

Help customers with online order pickup and organize deliveries, plus assist on the sales floor. Perks include store discount, profit sharing, medical/dental plans, flexible scheduling, on-the-job training, and promotion-from-within culture.

Employer: Safe Fleet

Location: Belton, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Office-based role supporting customers with orders, pricing, and product questions for a manufacturing company. Best fit if you have 3–5 years of customer service or sales experience, are comfortable with computers, and like solving problems over phone and email.

If something here looks close, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.