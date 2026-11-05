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Constitution Relay Runs Through Belpre Today
The Constitution Relay is passing through Belpre on 2026-11-05, with runners currently on Farson Street preparing to cross the highway ahead of schedule. The run began in Chesterhill at 8:30 a.m. with Warren High School students, and at about 11:00 a.m. the Belpre Cross Country team took the baton and is bringing it to Belpre Howes Grove Park, where arrival is expected around 3:00 p.m. The Belpre Volunteer Fire Department will welcome the runners at the park with a large flag, and residents are invited to come to the park around 3:00 p.m. to celebrate the nation’s Constitution as it continues on to Washington, D.C.
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Belpre, Ohio
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