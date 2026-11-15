Beloit has a nice mix of retail and banking roles right now, from entry-level cashier work to leadership in a busy dollar store.

Here are a few solid options if you like helping customers and staying on your feet.

Employer: Menards

Menards Location: Beloit, WI

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed (extra $3/hour on Sat/Sun)

Flexible retail role where you can work as a cashier or on courtesy patrol helping customers load items and keeping the lot tidy. Comes with store discount, profit sharing, extra weekend pay, and on-the-job training.

Employer: First Mid

Location: Beloit, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes base pay + bonuses/incentives)

Front-line banking role handling deposits, withdrawals, and new accounts while building long-term customer relationships. Good fit if you have cash-handling and customer service experience and want strong benefits like health coverage, PTO, 401(k) match, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Family Dollar

Location: 840 4th St, Beloit, WI 53511

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on leadership job helping run daily store operations, from opening/closing and cash deposits to stocking and training associates. Good step up if you have retail or grocery experience and want management duties plus benefits like retirement plans and educational assistance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.