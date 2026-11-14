Beloit has a nice mix of hands-on jobs right now, from hospital maintenance to downtown beautification and industrial night shift work.

Here are several solid Building & Grounds openings you can scan and apply to fast:

Employer: Pratt Industries

Pratt Industries Location: Beloit, WI

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift (Sun–Thu, 11 pm–7 am)

Salary: Not listed

Work in a busy manufacturing plant keeping machines and building systems running. This role is ideal if you have 2+ years of manufacturing maintenance and are comfortable with electrical, mechanical, and heavy physical work. Benefits kick in fast, including insurance within one month, paid holidays from Day 1, 401(k) with match, and tuition reimbursement after 12 months.

Employer: City of Beloit / Downtown Beloit Association

Location: Downtown Beloit, WI

Type: Casual/part-time (up to 19 hrs/week, year-round)

Pay: $16.00/hour

Help keep downtown Beloit looking great by watering plants, weeding, trash pickup, and event support (like the Farmers’ Market). Good fit if you like working outside, can lift up to 50–75 lbs, and are comfortable using garden tools and small power equipment. Must be 16+ with a valid driver’s license.

To be considered, apply at: www.governmentjobs.com/careers/beloitwi

Employer: Beloit Health System

Location: Beloit, WI

Type: Full-time, 1st shift (7:00 am–3:30 pm, 40 hrs/week)

Benefits: Benefits-eligible position

Salary: Not listed

Keep the hospital safe and comfortable by handling repairs, preventive maintenance, and basic plumbing, electrical, carpentry, painting, and HVAC tasks. You’ll respond to work orders and some emergencies, and help maintain a clean, safe environment for patients and staff. Requires 3+ years of general maintenance experience and a valid driver’s license.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.