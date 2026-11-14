Beloit’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring. Here are a few solid roles if you want to grow your career in clinics, labs, or health tech.

Employer: Beloit Health System

Beloit Health System Location: Beloit, WI (Beloit Clinic – Internal Medicine)

(Beloit Clinic – Internal Medicine) Type: Internship, 1st shift, 8a–5p, about 36 hours/week, benefits eligible

You’ll support doctors and nurses with rooming patients, taking vitals, updating medical records, giving meds, and helping with procedures. Good fit if you’re a Certified/Registered Medical Assistant, like direct patient care, and want steady daytime hours in a clinic setting.

Employer: NorthStar Medical Technologies

Location: Beloit, WI

Type: Full-time

Hands-on lab role in a radiopharmaceutical company focused on cancer care. You’ll help with equipment checks, solution prep, quality control testing, and safe handling of radioactive materials and chemical waste. Great for someone with an associate degree in a science/medical field or nuclear medicine training who wants a specialized, growth-focused lab career.

Employer: Archer (recruiting for Oracle )

(recruiting for ) Location: Beloit, WI (client-facing role)

(client-facing role) Type: Full-time

Pay Range (US): $53,700 – $104,900 per year (or $25.82 – $50.43/hour), may include equity; strong benefits package listed in posting

Entry-level consulting role that sits between clinical teams and IT. You’ll help design workflows, support data analysis, and guide clients in using Oracle’s healthcare solutions. Good match if you have healthcare or informatics background and want to move into health tech with room to grow.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related openings you can explore.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.