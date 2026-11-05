👔 Beloit, WI Executive & Management Roles with Multiple Openings

Beloit’s leadership job market is busy right now, with strong roles in construction, manufacturing, and auto services. If you’re ready to step up or switch lanes, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: The Boldt Company

The Boldt Company Location: Beloit Town, WI (industrial projects, jobsite-based)

(industrial projects, jobsite-based) Type: Full-time

Salary: $125,000 – $155,000/year (plus potential incentives and benefits)

(plus potential incentives and benefits) Why it’s interesting: Lead $10M–$20M industrial construction projects from preconstruction through closeout, working closely with superintendents and field teams. This role is ideal if you have 5+ years in construction, enjoy being on site, and want ownership over schedules, budgets, and client relationships at an employee-owned company.

Employer: Kerry

Location: Beloit, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $195,000 – $320,950/year (plus performance-based incentive and full benefits)

(plus performance-based incentive and full benefits) Why it’s interesting: Senior leadership role owning engineering strategy across North America for a global taste and nutrition company. You’ll guide capital planning, asset care, equipment reliability, and digital transformation across multiple plants—great fit if you have 15+ years in engineering leadership and want a big, multi-site impact.

Employer: Gerber Collision & Glass

Location: Beloit, WI (new location opening Dec 2026)

(new location opening Dec 2026) Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,000 – $110,000+/year , based on experience

, based on experience Why it’s interesting: Run the day-to-day operations of a brand-new collision center, from budgets and KPIs to team coaching and customer experience. Comes with Day 1 medical, PTO, 401(k) with match, paid parental leave, and training, ideal for someone with leadership experience in collision repair or a similar environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives a clearer picture, and you might be a stronger match than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.