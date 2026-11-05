📅 Kids can name Beloit snow plows by Nov. 25, 2026

📢 Help Name Beloit’s Snow Plows (and Get Winter-Ready)

The City of Beloit Department of Public Works is asking local kids and teens to help name two city snow plows.

Beloit residents age 18 and under can submit their best name ideas by 11:59pm on Wednesday, November 25, 2026.

Name rules:

Must be family-friendly

Nonpartisan

No trademarks

The city will pick a group of finalists, then the community will vote on them December 7–18, 2026.

You can submit your nomination online (through the city’s website).

While you’re there, sign up for winter weather emergency alerts:

Visit www.beloitwi.gov/snow or

or Text “SNOW” to 608-367-4600

Remember: Beloit has alternate side parking year-round, and no vehicles can be parked on city streets during a declared winter weather emergency.