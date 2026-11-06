Vikings to sit QB Murray, start Wentz vs. Bills

EAGAN, Minn. — Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray will miss at least the next game because of a hamstring strain, the latest twist for the team at a constantly revolving position.

Carson Wentz will start instead against Buffalo on Monday, with Max Brosmer serving as the backup. Murray’s status will be evaluated week to week, coach Kevin O’Connell said, with the hope he can be ready to play by Nov. 15 when the Vikings (6-1) visit Green Bay. Murray is not under consideration for injured reserve, O’Connell said, which would require a minimum four-game absence.

“We do feel like we’d be putting him at risk by possibly turning this into a more significant injury than it already is,” O’Connell said.

Murray was forced out of the season opener after 11 snaps because of a concussion that also kept him out of the following game. Wentz threw three touchdown passes in the rally to beat Green Bay and started the rainy victory at Chicago, going 23 for 39 for 276 yards with six sacks and no turnovers while Murray was out.

Wentz, the second overall pick in the 2016 draft, went 2-3 as the starter last year while J.J. McCarthy was sidelined. O’Connell sidestepped a question about whether Wentz could keep the job with a strong performance even after Murray is cleared.

Murray was hurt on a read-option run in the fourth quarter at Detroit last week when he turned the corner past star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson for a 9-yard gain.

• DALLAS — Kansas City Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice has filed for bankruptcy, claiming $3.5 million in debts, most of it connected to civil ligitation involving his high-speed crash in Texas and allegations of assault by a former girlfriend.

The filing made Wednesday in Texas lists $677,054 in personal assets, including $421,825 in what is listed as deferred compensation. Rice is in the final year of a four-year rookie contract with a total value of $6.5 million and a 2026 base salary of $1.6 million.

Rice’s largest debtor is owed $979,837 as part of a settlement for his role in the 2024 crash in Dallas that left multiple people injured and led to a six-game suspension by the NFL.

PRO BASEBALLNEW YORK — Catcher Bo Naylor, a former teammate of Cleveland Guardians pitchers Emmanuel Clase and Luis Ortiz, testified Thursday at their New York sports betting trial that he didn’t know gamblers could place bets on individual pitches until the criminal case arose.

Naylor, called as a defense witness out of turn because he is heading to his wedding, made the revelation under cross-examination by Assistant U.S. Attorney James Simmons.

, who asked if he knew such bets occurred at the time of 2025 baseball game recordings shown to a Brooklyn jury.

“I didn’t know that before,” he said. “I didn’t know that until the situation.”