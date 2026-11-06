Blackhawk Tech pegs Denu as first ever boys soccer coach

BELOIT — The most successful coach at Beloit Memorial didn't take long to find a new opportunity.

Just a few weeks after resigning as head coach of the Purple Knights boys soccer team, Denu has accepted a position at Blackhawk Tech to the the program's first ever soccer coach.

Denu knows a little something about starting a program from scratch. He was at Beloit Memorial for 21 years, the last 18 of which he served as the head coach.

"When we started out, we were pretty rough," Denu said. "We were just hoping to be able to beat Janesville Craig and Janesville Parker. After that, it was the lower-rung team in the Big Eight. And we just kept going from there."

Denu ended his career with exactly 250 victories and plenty of accolades, including winning the Wisconsin State Journal Coach of the Year award four times.

He led one team to a state tournament (2014) and went out with a bang with the program's first ever conference title when they won the Southern Lakes Conference in 2026.

He also had the pleasure of coaching three very successful sons in Baylor, Beckham and most recently Banks, one of the most prolific scorers in the state.

"I think the biggest thing that I'll take from my time at Beloit Memorial is just the relationships that I've made," Denu said. "And I'm staying at the school. I'll still be teaching and be in the building. We had some great memories there. Definitely making state with that incredible team is near the top of that list. That was just an unbelievably talented team. We had 52 kids go on to play in college, and that's something we are really proud of."

Denu said he's looking forward to the new opportunity.

"It's a chance to build something from the ground up," Denu said. "It's new, it's interesting and I'm excited. I've already started recruiting and I really enjoy that part of it. When I helped coach the Rockford Raptors, I had the chance to help a lot of those kids with their recruiting process and liked doing that. And I'm in the unique position of having just coached in high school, so I know there is a lot of underutilized talent in the area. And the nice thing is we are a Division 2 junior college, so we've got a little bit of scholarship money to throw around."

Denu knows the team will play its first game in August of 2027. He doesn't yet know where that game will be played.

"Facilities are a little tricky right now," Denu said. "Originally the plan had been for there to be an on-campus facility, but that's not going to happen this fall. We are in the process of talking with some local places that would offer some intriguing and unique opportunities to play. There's nothing set in stone yet, but we are working towards that."

Denu said his ideal first roster would contain 22 players. That's a lot of work between now and August.

"I think for the first year 16 to 18 players would be more realistic, but I'd love to have 22," Denu said. "I just talked to a kid that played for Kenosha Indian Trail, who we played. He didn't know what he wanted to do, but seemed pretty excited about the opportunity to be a part of something at the ground level. I think we have a chance to do really well with numbers, even right away."

The Talons will compete against the likes of Madison College and Rock Valley College on the NJCAA Division 2 level.

"We've got some things to offer that other schools might not," Denu said. "We have an agreement that kids can live in a dorm at Beloit College if they want that full college experience. That's not something that everyone can offer, especially to students out of area. And if they are in Wisconsin, a lot of them know me through my kids playing, so there is some name recognition there."

Denu resurrected the Beloit Memorial soccer program. Now, his challenge becomes building one from the ground up. With his soccer acumen and contacts in the area, it would be unwise to bet against him.