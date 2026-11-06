Beloit Turner takes a big step toward a winning culture

BELOIT — For the past few years, I’ve used this as a time to reflect on the football fortunes of Beloit Memorial and Turner and how close the programs are to establishing the winning cultures both desire.

That won’t exactly be the case this season.

First of all, I don’t have a clue what is going on with the Purple Knights. I’m not sure anyone does.

All that is really known is that head coach Brad Dement has resigned. How many assistant coaches from his staff will return next season is unknown. The team finished 0-9 and was outscored 123-14 the last three weeks after Dement left the team.

Then there’s the school’s feeder system for football. Due to cost cuts, there is no middle school football program anymore. The Beloit Football Academy stepped in to produce grade-school teams this fall, but what that means for the future is also uncertain. That schenario has worked pretty well elsewhere, with strong oversight and direction from the high school coaches involved.

New Athletic Director Robert Douglas will need to sort all this out and then yet another coach will try to rebuild a program that hasn’t produced a winning team since 1999. Lots of well-meaning and talented ADs and head coaches have failed to do that. Some came closer than others.

Good luck to anyone willing to try and thanks to the players who are willing to dedicate themselves to the sport, heartache and all.

Then we have the rising Turner Trojans.

Head coach Grant McLain has his program back in the Rock Valley Conference and definitely on the upswing. The Trojans dropped their first three games of 2026, but then got better every Friday and won five of six to qualify for the WIAA Division 4 playoffs for the second straight season.

They played well, but lost to Racine St. Cat’s, a top-seeded squad still with state title hopes.

Honestly, Turner really isn’t that far away from being in that situation, too.

McLain remembers what it was like when the mighty Trojans were struggling mightily.

“Yeah, I remember some tough years,” McLain said. “My sophomore year we broke a long losing streak. I know what it’s like to try to recruit guys to come out for football when you’re not winning. That’s the hardest thing. And then how do you retain guys when you don’t see much in the win column.”

The Trojans had experienced some sustained success under Derek Diehl, but had slipped to 1-8 in 2023-24 and 2-7 in 24-25.

A year ago, the Trojans qualified for the playoffs at 4-5 and McLain thought numbers would boom this fall as a result. He was disappointed when quite a few kids who told him in the spring they were coming out reconsidered and didn’t attend pre-season workouts and were also absent in the fall.

Fortunately, he already had a strong nucleus coming back this season. Many top multi-sport athletes who in the past may have passed up football to focus on fall baseball or basketball workouts, put on pads and helped produce a winning squad.

Peyton Tucker, Case Ehret, Bray Herd, Keon Smith, Kayden Jordan, Aidan Moore and a lot more were impressive and many will be back next season to try to build on what they achieved this year.

Sure enough, McLain said he’s heard from plenty more kids who say they wish they had come out for football and promise to the next time around. He’s heard that one before so he will be cautiously optimistic and continue to keep football on their minds.

“Being a head coach is tough,” McLain says. “You have to be on it all the time. It’s not just a season kind of job. People just don’t know how much is involved with being a varsity coach and that’s any sport, not just football. If you want to be successful and provide a program that is the best it can be for your kids, it’s practically a 365-day-a-year gig. Plus, you need a whole village to get it done right, too.”

Which brings us back to the Purple Knights. Brad Dement was one of those year-round coaches, trying to give kids opportunities to better themselves while also doing fund-raising tasks that coaches “back-in-the-day” never had to worry about.

If the Knights are going to ever turn it around, it’s going to take that village McLain mentioned, whether it’s supporters willing to help the program financially or simply parents holding their kids accountable and helping them get to practices and workouts. It’s one thing to be an armchair social media quarterback. It’s another to actually step up and do something constructive to help out.