🚚 Belmont, NH Supply Chain Jobs With Multiple FedEx Openings

Belmont’s logistics scene is busy right now, and FedEx Freight is hiring. If you like fast-paced, hands-on work and steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: FedEx Freight

FedEx Freight Location: Belmont, NH

Salary: $21.78/hour

Type: Part-time

Shifts: 5:00–10:00 and 17:00–20:30

Move freight on and off trailers using forklifts, pallet jacks, and hand trucks in a busy dock setting. Good fit if you’re 18+, can handle physical work, and want steady part-time hours with a well-known carrier.

Employer: FedEx Freight

FedEx Freight Location: Belmont, NH

Salary: $26.41/hour

Type: Full-time

Shifts: 5:00–10:00 and 17:00–20:30

Full-time dock role loading and unloading trailers, checking freight paperwork, and securing loads. Great if you want higher hourly pay, don’t mind working in a fast-paced dock environment, and like staying active on the job.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.