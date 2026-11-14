Belmont’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now, with banks, big-box stores, and wireless shops all hiring. If you like helping people and don’t mind being on your feet, there are some solid options here.

Employer: Bank OZK

Bank OZK Location: Belmont, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-line banking role helping customers with transactions and basic accounts while building long-term relationships. Comes with a comprehensive benefits package (PTO, 401(k) match, health, dental, vision, and pet insurance) and chances to learn more about banking and grow your career.

Employer: Victra – Verizon Authorized Retailer

Location: Belmont, NC

Type: Part-time

Salary: Average $10.00–$21.72 per hour (base + uncapped commission)

Help guests pick the right phones and plans while working in a fast-paced, tech-focused store. Includes paid training, 401(k) match, 50% off Verizon service, and clear paths to advance if you want to grow in wireless sales.

Employer: Lowe’s Home Improvement

Location: Belmont, NC

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed (starting rate varies by experience and location)

Help customers rent tools and find what they need for home projects in a big, well-known home improvement store. Offers flexible schedules, multiple health insurance options, tuition assistance, 401(k) with company match, and a 10% associate discount.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might spot a shift, benefit, or detail that makes it a great fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.