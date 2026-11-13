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Belmont
Belmont Thanksgiving Week Garbage Pickup Change
7 days ago
Belmont garbage pickup will follow a holiday schedule during Thanksgiving week with BGT Solid Waste Services. Wednesday customers will have no change and will receive pickup on Wednesday, November 25. Thursday customers will have their pickup moved earlier to Tuesday, November 24, and should place carts at the curb on Tuesday instead of Thursday.
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Belmont
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