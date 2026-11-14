undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Quincy
Red Line delays after disabled train cleared
12 days ago
The MBTA Red Line is running with residual delays of about 20 minutes on November 14, 2026 after a disabled train at Quincy Center was removed from service. Riders should allow extra travel time. More information: https://t.co/Exn1cuXOvm
This content is adapted from materials provided by MBTA
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.