Belmont neighbors are giving away some useful free items this week, from building materials to a bed frame. Take a look and see if something fits your needs.

Item: Foam sheet

Size: 28 × 29 × 2 inches

28 × 29 × 2 inches Condition: Not stated

Not stated Location: Beaver Brook Reservation, Waltham, MA (short drive from Belmont)

(short drive from Belmont) Source: nextdoor.com

This is a single foam sheet that could be handy for crafts, padding, or small projects. Check the photos on the listing for a closer look at the material and edges.

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Item: Roofing felt roll + panels (OSB)

Roofing felt: Black roll labeled Home Depot

Black roll labeled Home Depot Panels: 81" × 30.5" panels, only 2 left

81" × 30.5" panels, Condition: Not stated; see listing photos and notes

Not stated; see listing photos and notes Location: Beaver Brook Reservation, Waltham, MA

Source: nextdoor.com

Useful for roof repairs, shed projects, or other outdoor builds. The post mentions extra details in the images, so be sure to review those for a better sense of what’s included and how much material is left.

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Item: Twin size bed frame (headboard, footboard, and sides)

Size: Twin

Twin Condition: Very good condition (per poster)

(per poster) Includes: Headboard, footboard, and side rails

Headboard, footboard, and side rails Location: Belmont, Middlesex County, Massachusetts

Source: trashnothing.com

Nice option if you need a spare bed for a guest room or a child’s room. The poster says it’s in very good shape and has shared photos at the link. Pickup will be by mutually agreed upon schedule with the owner.

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Free items tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, reach out to the poster soon and arrange pickup.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.