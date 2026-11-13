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🎁 Free Items Around Belmont — Handy Materials & Home Finds
Belmont neighbors are giving away some useful free items this week, from building materials to a bed frame. Take a look and see if something fits your needs.
Foam Sheet, 28 × 29 × 2 in.
Item: Foam sheet
- Size: 28 × 29 × 2 inches
- Condition: Not stated
- Location: Beaver Brook Reservation, Waltham, MA (short drive from Belmont)
- Source: nextdoor.com
This is a single foam sheet that could be handy for crafts, padding, or small projects. Check the photos on the listing for a closer look at the material and edges.
Roofing Felt Roll, panels, OSB
Item: Roofing felt roll + panels (OSB)
- Roofing felt: Black roll labeled Home Depot
- Panels: 81" × 30.5" panels, only 2 left
- Condition: Not stated; see listing photos and notes
- Location: Beaver Brook Reservation, Waltham, MA
- Source: nextdoor.com
Useful for roof repairs, shed projects, or other outdoor builds. The post mentions extra details in the images, so be sure to review those for a better sense of what’s included and how much material is left.
twin size bed frame (Belmont, MA)
Item: Twin size bed frame (headboard, footboard, and sides)
- Size: Twin
- Condition: Very good condition (per poster)
- Includes: Headboard, footboard, and side rails
- Location: Belmont, Middlesex County, Massachusetts
- Source: trashnothing.com
Nice option if you need a spare bed for a guest room or a child’s room. The poster says it’s in very good shape and has shared photos at the link. Pickup will be by mutually agreed upon schedule with the owner.
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Free items tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, reach out to the poster soon and arrange pickup.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
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