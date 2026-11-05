📅 18+ After Hours Romance Book Group at Belmont Library

📅 After Hours Romance Book Group: The Paradise Problem

Love romance novels? The Belmont Public Library hosts an 18+ After Hours Book Group on the 1st Thursday of every month.

This month, the group will be talking about “The Paradise Problem” by Christina Lauren.

It’s a relaxed space to:



Meet other romance readers



Discover new authors



Share your thoughts about the book



Check the Belmont Public Library events page for the exact time and room details, and bring your copy of the book if you have one.