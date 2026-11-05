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Belmont

⚠️ Yard waste pickup may be 1 day late this week

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rHSUI_1GnFdCsj00

🚧 Yard waste pickup running a day late this week

The Belmont Department of Public Works says yard waste pickup may be delayed by about one day this week because of a high volume of material.

If your yard waste isn’t collected on your usual day:

  • Leave it at the curb; crews are tracking and returning to larger missed areas.
  • If you seem to be the only house missed on your street, call 617-993-2680 so DPW can check on your pickup.

This notice was posted November 4, 2026 at 8:00 AM and applies to Belmont residents using town yard waste collection.

More Info: Alert Center • Belmont, MA • CivicEngage

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