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Belmont
⚠️ Yard waste pickup may be 1 day late this week
3 days ago
🚧 Yard waste pickup running a day late this week
The Belmont Department of Public Works says yard waste pickup may be delayed by about one day this week because of a high volume of material.
If your yard waste isn’t collected on your usual day:
- Leave it at the curb; crews are tracking and returning to larger missed areas.
- If you seem to be the only house missed on your street, call 617-993-2680 so DPW can check on your pickup.
This notice was posted November 4, 2026 at 8:00 AM and applies to Belmont residents using town yard waste collection.
More Info: Alert Center • Belmont, MA • CivicEngage
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