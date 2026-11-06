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Belmont
Diwali celebration at Twin Pines Meadow Nov. 7
8 days ago
Belmont Parks and Recreation and the Belmont Library will host a Diwali Celebration on Saturday, November 7, from 1–4 PM at Twin Pines Meadow. Families can enjoy hands-on crafts, henna art, and refreshments; seating is limited, but standing room will be available, and guests may bring their own chairs.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Parks and Recreation - Belmont, California
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