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Belmont
Veterans Day Ceremony at Twin Pines Park Nov. 11
7 days ago
The City of Belmont will hold its annual Veterans Day Ceremony on November 11 at 10:00 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial in Twin Pines Park. The event will honor a veteran guest speaker and include performances by local artists, and all community members are invited to attend to show thanks to veterans.
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Belmont CA - Government
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