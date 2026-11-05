Carmelita Ave closed for construction Nov 12

On Thursday, November 12 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Carmelita Ave will be closed between Palmer Ave and Cipriani Blvd for construction work. Traffic will not be able to use this part of the street during these hours.

Drivers will be sent on a detour to Buena Vista Ave. Please drive with care through all work areas and watch for workers and signs along the road.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Belmont