🏈 North Bellmore students shine in Punt, Pass, Kick finals

🏈 North Bellmore students wrapped up their annual Punt, Pass, Kick football competition on Oct. 27 at the Saw Mill Road Elementary School fields.

Fourth, fifth and sixth grade winners from each elementary school came together for the final round, led by the district’s physical education teachers. Students showed off their throwing, kicking and punting skills, and after completing all three events, they were allowed to redo one to try for a better score.

When the scores were added up, winners at each grade level were announced and received medals and trophies. This fall tradition in PE classes is designed to keep students active, build their confidence, and let them celebrate their progress in a fun, friendly competition.