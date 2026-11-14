⚠️ Two Bellingham elementary schools to close in 2027-28

The Bellingham School Board has voted to close Carl Cozier and Columbia elementary schools starting next school year (2027–28) and “for the foreseeable future.” The vote took place on Thursday, Nov. 12.

Because of declining enrollment and funding challenges, the district says it needs to consolidate schools so buildings are fuller and programs are better staffed and resourced.

Student moves next year:

Carl Cozier students will attend Wade King or Sunnyland

students will attend or Columbia students will attend Alderwood

The district plans to keep ownership of both school properties and explore creative future uses that could bring in revenue and allow flexibility if enrollment grows again.

If you’re connected to Cozier or Columbia, you’ll receive more details on transition plans and activities, including open houses. You can also find reports, attendance maps, FAQs and other resources on the district’s website.