An honor procession for Lincoln County Deputy Ryan Terpsma will take place on Saturday, November 14, 2026 at 11:15 a.m., leaving Civic Stadium, 1445 Puget St., Bellingham and traveling to Christ the King Community Church; drivers in Bellingham should expect delays and temporary road closures and follow all traffic control instructions. A public Celebration of Life with full law enforcement honors will be held at Christ the King Community Church, 4173 Meridian St., Bellingham on Saturday, November 14, 2026 at 1:00 p.m., with doors opening at 12:10 p.m.. The service will be livestreamed starting at 1:00 p.m. (link active at 12:10 p.m.); watch at https://ctk.link/terpsma.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Whatcom County Sheriff's Office