⚠️ Bellingham school board votes to close two elementary schools

The Bellingham Public Schools board of directors has voted to close Carl Cozier Elementary and Columbia Elementary starting next school year (2027–28).

The decision came at the regular board meeting on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026, where the board approved two resolutions after reviewing:

Recommendations from the Facilities Planning Task Force

Plans and analyses shared by Superintendent Greg Baker on Sept. 29, 2026

on Public input gathered before the vote

Families at Columbia and Carl Cozier should watch for more details from the district and their school principals about transition plans and school tours to help students move to new schools.

This change affects students, families, and staff at both schools, as well as the wider Bellingham school community.