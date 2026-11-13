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⚠️ Bellingham to close Carl Cozier and Columbia elementary in 2027
⚠️ Bellingham school board votes to close two elementary schools
The Bellingham Public Schools board of directors has voted to close Carl Cozier Elementary and Columbia Elementary starting next school year (2027–28).
The decision came at the regular board meeting on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026, where the board approved two resolutions after reviewing:
- Recommendations from the Facilities Planning Task Force
- Plans and analyses shared by Superintendent Greg Baker on Sept. 29, 2026
- Public input gathered before the vote
Families at Columbia and Carl Cozier should watch for more details from the district and their school principals about transition plans and school tours to help students move to new schools.
This change affects students, families, and staff at both schools, as well as the wider Bellingham school community.
More Info: School board votes to close Carl Cozier and Columb...
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