The air-traffic control tower at Bellingham International Airport in Bellingham, Wash. Robert Mittendorf/The Bellingham Herald

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a nationwide ground stop for all U.S. airports, including Bellingham International Airport (BLI), around 1 p.m. Friday. All flights at BLI were grounded until the ground stop was lifted around 6 p.m.

U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy wrote on social media that the order followed a communication issue impacting air traffic control centers. The FAA said inbound international flights would be managed on a case-by-case basis.

What do I do if my WA flight was affected by the national ground stop?

Nationwide ground stop lifted, but passengers remain stranded at airports

The Port of Bellingham advised travelers to check with their airline for updates on their flight before coming to the airport. There is no set time for flights to resume.

A spokesperson told The Herald that three departures and four arrivals remain at BLI for Friday and would likely be canceled.

It was only the second time a nationwide ground stop had been ordered since Sept. 11, 2001. The other occurred in 2023 and was caused by a major computer outage.

U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen (WA-02), top Democrat on the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, released the following statement late Friday afternoon:

“The nationwide ground stop is disrupting air travel across the country. Safety must come first, and passengers deserve clear, timely updates from the FAA. My team and I are in contact with FAA and airlines. Work is underway to identify the problem and safely restore normal operations. Travelers should check directly with their airline for the latest information about their flight. My office is available to help constituents who need assistance.”