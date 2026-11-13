Bellingham native Ryan Terpsma was fatally shot while responding to a call with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office in Montana on Oct. 30. Behind the Badge Foundation/Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office is inviting community members to honor a Bellingham native who was killed in the line of duty with a procession and celebration of life Saturday.

Deputy Ryan Terpsma, 28, was fatally shot while responding to a call with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office in Montana on Oct. 30. Terpsma previously graduated from Squalicum High School and studied criminal justice at Whatcom Community College.

A procession in Terpsma’s honor will begin at 11:15 a.m. Saturday at the Civic Stadium parking lot. It will then turn right on Lakeway Street, left on Commercial Street, right on Chestnut Street and left on Meridian Street before ending at Christ the King Church, located at 4173 Meridian St.