\u003cbody>\u003cdiv>\u003cfigure>\u003cimg src="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?type=thumbnail_580x000&url=08VhAV_1H3AkmTx00" alt="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08VhAV_1H3AkmTx00" width="1140" height="855" >\u003cfigcaption>The Lightcatcher at 250 Flora St. in Bellingham, Wash., is part of the Whatcom Museum. It opened Nov. 14, 2009. Robert Mittendorf/The Bellingham Herald \u003c/figcaption>\u003c/figure>\u003cp>Here’s our weekly roundup of the latest retail and restaurant activity around Whatcom County:\u003c/p>\u003ch2 class="h2">New downtown shop open\u003c/h2>\u003cp>\u003ca href="https://www.instagram.com/lostgentlemensclub/" rel="Follow nofollow" target="_blank">Lost Gentlemen’s Club\u003c/a>, a boutique with masculine goods, cigars, barware and more, has officially opened in downtown Bellingham.\u003c/p>\u003cp>The new shop — launched by Jen Mason, owner of Wink Wink Boutique — opened Wednesday, Nov. 11, according to an Instagram post.\u003c/p>\u003cp>“Come check out our quality supply of barware, leather journals, books, grooming goods, games, and more. We look forward to making your acquaintance,” the Nov. 11 Instagram post states.\u003c/p>\u003cfigure>\u003cimg src="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?type=thumbnail_580x000&url=0LJIbO_1H3AkmTx00" alt="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LJIbO_1H3AkmTx00" width="1140" height="855" >\u003cp>The shop is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily inside the Herald Building at 1153 N. State St. in downtown Bellingham.\u003c/p>\u003ch2 class="h2">New Barkley Village restaurant now open\u003c/h2>\u003cp>\u003ca href="https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61595655402102" rel="Follow nofollow" target="_blank">CrazyPHOyou\u003c/a>, a new Vietnamese restaurant, has officially opened in Barkley Village at the previous location of Luna’s Bistro, according to a Facebook post on the restaurant’s profile.\u003c/p>\u003cfigure>\u003cimg src="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?type=thumbnail_580x000&url=3CY6FA_1H3AkmTx00" alt="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CY6FA_1H3AkmTx00" width="1140" height="902" >\u003cp>“CrazyPHOyou — Vietnamese Kitchen is officially opening tomorrow! After months of hard work and preparation, we’re finally ready to welcome you! Come enjoy delicious, authentic Vietnamese food, including our flavorful Pho, fresh spring rolls, crispy egg rolls, grilled pork dishes, and much more,” a Nov. 6 Facebook post stated.\u003c/p>\u003cp>The restaurant’s first day of business was Saturday, November 7.\u003c/p>\u003cp>The menu includes pho, bahn mi, bubble tea, spring rolls, egg rolls and “many more Vietnamese favorites.”\u003c/p>\u003cp>CrazyPHOyou is open from 4 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday at 3004 Cinema Place in Bellingham.\u003c/p>\u003ch2 class="h2">Whatcom Museum gift shop closing\u003c/h2>\u003cp>Whatcom Museum’s executive director announced that the museum’s gift shop will be closing at the end of the year,\u003ca href="https://www.bellinghamherald.com/news/local/article317887939.html" rel="Follow nofollow" target="_blank"> according to previous reporting by The Bellingham Herald.\u003c/a>\u003c/p>\u003cp>The gift shop, located inside the Lightcatcher building at 250 Flora St., will have its last day on Dec. 30. The shop sold items related to the museum’s exhibits, as well as locally sourced products, books, jewelry, art and souvenirs.\u003c/p>\u003cp>\u003ca href="https://www.bellinghamherald.com/news/local/article317887939.html" rel="nofollow">Whatcom Museum to tighten budget with new admission prices, gift shop closure\u003c/a>\u003c/p>\u003ch2 class="h2">Build-A-Bear coming to Bellis Fair\u003c/h2>\u003cp>\u003ca href="https://www.google.com/aclk?sa=L&pf=1&ai=DChsSEwjY84rhwIOYAxVDAK0GHTxjEU8YACICCAEQABoCcHY&co=1&ase=2&gclid=Cj0KCQiA5NXXBhDEARIsABAJhdJb2aVi2qJ_2WdfTgLTcjBiwPwOaV0x1R7Ececoxa_fEaQdavp_MbEaAsqREALw_wcB&cid=CAASWuRossIGEzuU0UXQp0r0XPmxTrFG5cy-ALI2Q4FDNO_dCbo9R-8UbQ_h4d6Ptx3c-qYm4WAksdmVcsh6lQUiPG9cyR-TnkA9IcVp8tsTk35ic10fRruQ7H77WQ&cce=2&category=acrcp_v1_32&sig=AOD64_3RlpiaEchGbFjGiFV6oPuWYw6Pbg&q&nis=4&adurl=https://www.buildabear.com?utm_source=google&utm_medium=cpc&utm_campaign=us_search_branded_bab_general_em&utm_term=build+a+bear&gad_source=1&gad_campaignid=17535218853&gbraid=0AAAAADuqIMZZtwH_yvhMqDC68WykyCF9J&ved=2ahUKEwi8poXhwIOYAxUDMDQIHUEdDfwQ0Qx6BAg4EAE" rel="Follow nofollow" target="_blank">Build-A-Bear Workshop\u003c/a> is making progress at \u003ca href="https://bellisfair.com/" rel="Follow nofollow" target="_blank">Bellis Fair mall\u003c/a>, according to a recently approved building permit application. The building permit is for the new kiosk, with an estimated cost of $35,000. The application was approved by the city on Nov. 12.\u003c/p>\u003cp>The business was first announced to be returning to the mall in June.\u003c/p>\u003cp>\u003ca href="https://www.bellinghamherald.com/news/business/article316196648.html" rel="nofollow">Bellis Fair mall announces two new stores coming soon to Bellingham\u003c/a>\u003c/p>\u003cp>Bellis Fair mall is at 1 Bellis Fair Parkway in Bellingham.\u003c/p>\u003ch2 class="h2">Bellingham events, trivia nights and live music\u003c/h2>\u003cp>Bellingham is full of local events, markets, festivals and other events during the month of November. \u003cb>\u003ca href="https://www.bellinghamherald.com/news/local/article317889779.html" rel="Follow nofollow" target="_blank">Here’s your guide to this month’s events, trivia, live music and more.\u003c/a>\u003c/b> For an extensive list of local events, visit our new Events page at \u003ca href="https://www.bellinghamherald.com/events/" rel="Follow nofollow" target="_blank">www.bellinghamherald.com/events/#\u003c/a>.\u003c/p>\u003cp>\u003ca href="https://www.bellinghamherald.com/news/local/article317889779.html" rel="nofollow">Bellingham’s November events include wine walk, improv fest, music and markets\u003c/a>\u003c/p>\u003ch2 class="h2">Last week’s roundup\u003c/h2>\u003cp>\u003ca href="https://www.bellinghamherald.com/news/local/article317738343.html" rel="Follow nofollow" target="_blank">Last week’s Whatcom Roundup\u003c/a> highlighted a new restaurant, a new tenant in Bellis Fair mall, local events and more.\u003c/p>\u003cp>\u003ca href="https://www.bellinghamherald.com/news/local/article317949272.html" rel="nofollow">Whatcom Roundup: New Barkley Village restaurant, Bellis Fair space\u003c/a>\u003c/p>\u003ch2 class="h2">Discover Whatcom\u003c/h2>\u003cp>If you’re looking for some fun things to do in Whatcom County, new restaurants to visit, or stories about what makes our area unique, \u003cb>\u003ca href="https://www.bellinghamherald.com/newsletters?newsletter=bellingham_discoverwhatcom_newsletter" rel="Follow nofollow" target="_blank">subscribe to our free weekly “Discover Whatcom” newsletter.\u003c/a>\u003c/b>\u003c/p>\u003cfigcaption>The former Luna's Bistro at 3004 Cinema Place, next to the Barkley movie theater in Bellingham.\u003c/figcaption>\u003c/figure>\u003cfigcaption>A rainbow arcs above the Herald Building at the corner of North State and East Chestnut streets in Bellingham.\u003c/figcaption>\u003c/figure>\u003c/div>\u003c/body>