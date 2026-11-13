The shop is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily inside the Herald Building at 1153 N. State St. in downtown Bellingham.

CrazyPHOyou, a new Vietnamese restaurant, has officially opened in Barkley Village at the previous location of Luna’s Bistro, according to a Facebook post on the restaurant’s profile.

“CrazyPHOyou — Vietnamese Kitchen is officially opening tomorrow! After months of hard work and preparation, we’re finally ready to welcome you! Come enjoy delicious, authentic Vietnamese food, including our flavorful Pho, fresh spring rolls, crispy egg rolls, grilled pork dishes, and much more,” a Nov. 6 Facebook post stated.

The restaurant’s first day of business was Saturday, November 7.

The menu includes pho, bahn mi, bubble tea, spring rolls, egg rolls and “many more Vietnamese favorites.”

CrazyPHOyou is open from 4 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday at 3004 Cinema Place in Bellingham.

Whatcom Museum gift shop closing

Whatcom Museum’s executive director announced that the museum’s gift shop will be closing at the end of the year, according to previous reporting by The Bellingham Herald.

The gift shop, located inside the Lightcatcher building at 250 Flora St., will have its last day on Dec. 30. The shop sold items related to the museum’s exhibits, as well as locally sourced products, books, jewelry, art and souvenirs.

Whatcom Museum to tighten budget with new admission prices, gift shop closure

Build-A-Bear coming to Bellis Fair

Build-A-Bear Workshop is making progress at Bellis Fair mall, according to a recently approved building permit application. The building permit is for the new kiosk, with an estimated cost of $35,000. The application was approved by the city on Nov. 12.

The business was first announced to be returning to the mall in June.

Bellis Fair mall announces two new stores coming soon to Bellingham

Bellis Fair mall is at 1 Bellis Fair Parkway in Bellingham.

Bellingham events, trivia nights and live music

Bellingham is full of local events, markets, festivals and other events during the month of November. Here’s your guide to this month’s events, trivia, live music and more. For an extensive list of local events, visit our new Events page at www.bellinghamherald.com/events/#.

Bellingham’s November events include wine walk, improv fest, music and markets

Last week’s roundup

Last week’s Whatcom Roundup highlighted a new restaurant, a new tenant in Bellis Fair mall, local events and more.

Whatcom Roundup: New Barkley Village restaurant, Bellis Fair space

Discover Whatcom

If you’re looking for some fun things to do in Whatcom County, new restaurants to visit, or stories about what makes our area unique, subscribe to our free weekly “Discover Whatcom” newsletter.

The former Luna's Bistro at 3004 Cinema Place, next to the Barkley movie theater in Bellingham.