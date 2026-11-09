Approaching Whatcom County windstorm could pack a powerful punch

A utility worker repairs a Puget Sound Energy power pole east of Bellingham that was damaged in a November 2024 storm.

Another round of stormy weather expected to hit Western Washington on Tuesday could cause more power outages across Whatcom County.

National Weather Service meteorologists issued a wind advisory from 1 p.m. Tuesday to 7 p.m. Wednesday, calling for sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph, gusting to 50 mph across the lowlands of western Whatcom County.

“Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down, and a few power outages may result,” the weather service said in its wind advisory.

On Friday, more than 4,000 Puget Sound Energy customers lost power as winds gusted above 40 mph. Winds gusting a little more than 50 mph were recorded in Saturday’s storm, which also knocked out power in scattered locations from Fairhaven to Lynden.

With Tuesday’s storm, south winds will increase in the morning and peak late in the evening. Winds will be strongest from Whidbey Island northward.

Winds continue into Wednesday morning and begin decreasing Wednesday evening.

Minor coastal flooding is possible on Wednesday morning because of high astronomical tides, primarily along the Whatcom

County shorelines at Cherry Point. Shallow nuisance flooding in the most vulnerable locations is possible near waterfronts and shorelines.