Two men sentenced in Whatcom County for sex crimes involving children

Courtroom gavel stock image. BRAD NADING/GARDEN CITY TELEGRAM/USA TODAY Network via Reuters Co

Two men were sentenced Monday in Whatcom County Superior Court for separate sex crimes involving children. Both cases have been in the court system for more than four years.

Police arrested Patrick Wayne Watts, 47, of Maple Valley in May 2021 after a girl reported that he sexually assaulted her while he was staying at her family’s house. Watts denied the allegations and claimed that he was set up by his ex-wife. He later said his memory of the incident was “vague,” and the victim’s mother said she believed he was using methamphetamine at the time.

Prosecutors charged Watts with second- and third-degree rape and indecent liberties. He initially pleaded not guilty to all charges, but entered a guilty plea to an amended charge of third-degree rape in August.

The victim told investigators in September that she still struggles in the aftermath of what happened. Watts violated a no-contact order with her, and she said he tried to speak to her once at a court hearing.

“He ruined my life,” she said.

Watts was previously convicted of second-degree assault and multiple misdemeanors, including several violations of no-contact orders.

A judge sentenced Watts to five years in prison — above the standard range — followed by three years in community custody.

A second sentencing pertained to Damian Lee Nunez, 30, of Ferndale.

Nunez was arrested in June 2022 and charged with second-degree rape of a child and third-degree child molestation. According to court records, the child suffered from depression and anxiety, and said she was initially afraid to report the abuse because Nunez had anger issues and owned guns.

Another person also reported being abuse by Nunez when she was a minor, documents show.

Nunez pleaded guilty to an amended charge of third-degree child molestation in August. A judge sentenced him Monday to eight months in jail followed by a year in community custody. He must undergo a sexual deviancy evaluation, follow any recommended treatment, and register as a sex offender. Sexual assault protection orders are in place for both victims.