Nooksack couple accused of assaulting elderly driver and stealing his vehicle

Courtroom gavel stock image. BRAD NADING/GARDEN CITY TELEGRAM/USA TODAY Network via Reuters Co

Prosecutors have charged a Nooksack couple with multiple felonies after they allegedly assaulted an elderly man and stole a car they were test-driving.

Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the 4900 block of Aldrich Road the evening of Oct. 22 after a report of an 82-year-old man who was “beaten up” and had his car stolen. When they arrived, they found the man out of breath on his hands and knees.

Court records show the man met with a person later identified as David Henry Jackson Jr., 57, at Walmart to look at a 2001 Toyota Highlander that the 82-year-old was selling on Craigslist. He agreed to let Jackson test-drive the car.

While Jackson was driving, he allegedly pulled over and asked the 82-year-old to get out and answer questions in the backseat. When the man got out, Jackson punched him multiple times in the head, knocking him onto the ground.

Blanca Estella Jackson, 58, then pulled up in a blue 2004 Honda CR-V, got out and began to hit and kick the 82-year-old. One of them allegedly put their hands around the victim’s throat and restricted his airway, according to court records.

They tried to steal the 82-year-old’s phone, but when they realized he wouldn’t give it up, the couple drove off in the CR-V and the Highlander.

The 82-year-old contacted WCSO deputies two days after the theft and assault to share more information. He had a minor concussion, court documents show, but said his memory was coming back to him. He was able to provide a physical description of David Jackson.

The man also told police that he purchased a blue 2004 Honda CR-V off Craigslist in July, and after realizing he didn’t fit in it, decided to resell it. A husband and wife bought it from him, according to court records, and they arrived in a white pickup truck. The man added that before he sold it, he put a silver double pinstripe down the side of the car.

Court documents show that a few days after the 82-year-old sold the car, the couple reached out and accused him of lying about the mileage. They demanded he pay them, which scared the man and caused him to cut contact.

When the 82-year-old showed officers photos of the CR-V, officers realized that the vehicle was the same one driven by Blanca Jackson on the day of the assault. The car was also titled in her name after buying it from the 82-year-old.

Deputies went to the home owned by the Jacksons and found the CR-V with pinstripes and a white pickup truck in the driveway. Blanca Jackson told officers that she was following her husband on a test ride and joined the fight after seeing it. She would not say where the stolen Highlander was located.

The couple was arrested and charged with first-degree robbery, second-degree assault and theft of a motor vehicle. Both pleaded not guilty to all charges and were released on $10,000 cash bail.

Their trials are scheduled for Dec. 14.