It's been a mild fall in Whatcom County. That's about to change

A woman’s hair gets in her face as high winds blow in this 2017 file photo. The National Weather Service is warning of particularly windy conditions, accompanied by rain, on Friday. Staff/The Bellingham Herald file

Get set for a wet and windy weekend, along with a few power outages and coastal flooding, as storms are lining up to batter Western Washington after a drier than normal October.

Gusty south winds will increase late Thursday into Friday, with the strongest breezes from Everett northward, National Weather Service meteorologist Jacob DeFlitch said Tuesday in the online forecast discussion.

”Due to continued foliage on the trees, localized power outages may be possible during this period. Snow levels remain higher Friday into Sunday, mainly 5,000 to 8,000 feet, for high-elevation mountain snowfall. Furthermore, seas rise towards 15 to 20 feet Friday, and will need to monitor high surf concerns along the coast,” DeFlitch said.

A wind advisory issued for 4 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday calls for south winds at 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph for western Whatcom County.

About a half-inch to an inch of rain is possible through Friday night in the lowlands, with heavy rain Friday and again Saturday night into Sunday as a second storm arrives.

“Moderate to heavy rain may lead to roadway ponding and minor nuisance flooding of poor drainage areas, creating difficult commute conditions,” the National Weather Service said in an online briefing Tuesday.

Saturday’s storm could pack stronger winds than the one set to arrive Thursday night.

“Another round of breezy south winds Saturday night with the front, with the strongest winds again along the coast and Whidbey Island northwards. However, winds will likely be a bit stronger elsewhere with this front compared to Friday, and thus more widespread gusts of 20 to 35 mph may occur,” the weather service said.

More storms are lining up to hit Western Washington next week with lowland wind and rain and snow at elevations above 5,000 feet, the weather service said.