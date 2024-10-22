Bellingham pet-sitter accused of stealing dog in August, selling it will face felony charge

Bellingham police arrested a woman who is accused of stealing a dog she had been pet-sitting in August and claiming it had run away.

Katelyn Emmaline McLean, 20, was dog-sitting for an individual who was out of town. When the owner returned, McLean claimed she had lost the dog, according to Megan Peters with the Bellingham Police Department. She then dyed the dog green in an attempt to disguise it, Peters said.

Multiple people reported to the dog’s original owner that they had seen McLean with the pet after it was “lost.”

Police spoke with McLean in early October regarding the potential theft, and she repeated to officers her claim to have lost the dog in August.

McLean is accused of selling the dog for $500 to a third party, who then took the dog to the Whatcom Humane Society to register it. Since the dog was already registered, the purchaser learned the dog was stolen.

The purchaser and McLean then took the dog to the Bellingham Police station to report the incident. Peters said it’s unclear how she got the dog back after selling it. McLean reportedly admitted to stealing the dog, saying she did so because she suspected the original owner of neglecting the animal, according to police.

McLean was arrested Oct. 14 and later charged with first-degree trafficking stolen property, a class B felony; and gross misdemeanors taking/concealing a pet and making a false statement to a public servant.

She was booked and released from Whatcom County Jail the same day.

The dog was returned to the original owner by an officer after McLean was arrested Oct. 14, more than two months after it was taken from its owner, according to Peters.