    Updates: Wind, heavy rain advisories extended as storm drenches Whatcom County

    By Robert Mittendorf,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rXxSl_0wCIxHSP00

    Heavy rain and strong winds from a powerful Pacific storm hit Bellingham and the rest of Whatcom County, dumping heavy rain and causing scattered power outages Saturday.

    Weather advisories for gusty winds, power outages and urban and small stream flooding were extended until Sunday as the storm, called an atmospheric river, targeted the region.

    Several thousand Puget Sound Energy customers lost power in scattered outages across Whatcom County on Friday and Saturday, but most areas saw their electricity restored within a few hours.

    Leaves, branches and other debris littered roadways as south-southeast winds gusted to 45 mph. A tree fell into a home in Sudden Valley, but there were no immediate reports of injuries.

    Several Whatcom County roads were closed because of downed trees or power lines, officials with the Public Works Department said online.

    Friday’s rainfall data wasn’t recorded at the National Weather Service station at Bellingham International Airport. But citizen scientists with the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network registered 2 inches of rain near Blaine and Lynden. CoCoRAS weather observers around Bellingham published readings ranging from a half-inch to an inch of rain.

    Record rain for Oct. 18 is 1.44 inches from 2017.

    Predictions from the Northwest River Forecast Center on Saturday showed the Nooksack River cresting near the “action stage” of 15 feet on Monday. Flood stage is 18 feet.

    Meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Seattle have been watching the storm for a week, Anna Lindeman said online.

    “An atmospheric river will push into western Washington and British Columbia mid-day Friday, bringing significant rainfall to the region. While forecast models continue to highlight the bulk of the moisture initially focused northward over British Columbia, moderate to heavy rainfall is on track for the northern coast, Olympics, and North Cascades on Friday. Rainfall over much of the interior lowlands will be rain-shadowed initially but will continue to fill in across the region throughout the weekend as the storm system slowly pivots to the south and exits the region by late Sunday,” Lindeman said.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40xBNy_0wCIxHSP00

    Some 2 to 4 inches of rain is forecast for the Whatcom County lowlands, with up to 6 inches of rain in the mountains, as an atmospheric river drenches the region through Monday.

    Average October rainfall for Bellingham is 3.85 inches, and rivers and streams will rise sharply, according to the Northwest River Forecast Center.

    Flooding isn’t expected on the Nooksack River. Its crest will be about 4 feet below flood stage Sunday night in Nugents Corner and 6 feet below flood stage early Monday in Ferndale.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41RQVa_0wCIxHSP00

    Water could collect on roads in low-lying areas and where storm drains are clogged with fallen leaves.

    Winds could be fierce, according to a wind advisory issued for 2 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday.

    “Gusty winds will also accompany this storm system,” Lindeman said.

    Southeast winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph are expected.

    “Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high-profile vehicles. Secure outdoor objects,” the weather advisory said.

    Gale warnings were issued for the Georgia Strait and northern Puget Sound waters.

    Officials at the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office warned mariners and boat owners to take precautions.

    “Residents with boats in marinas should take pre-emptive actions to secure their vessels. People living on the coast should be prepared for high winds. There is a period of potential concern, beginning Friday afternoon and carrying into Saturday. Peak wind gusts may reach 30 to 40 knots from the southeast, Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Deb Slater said in an email.

    “Because the winds are predicted to be from the southwest, the effects on most of coastal Whatcom County could be impactful,” she said.

    Coastal areas with the strongest winds will include Bellingham Bay, the Lummi Peninsula and Sandy Point.

    Dockside Market canceled

    Managers of the Bellingham Dockside Market seafood vendors announced Friday morning that the Saturday, Oct. 18 market will be closed due to the weather.

    Organizers released the following statement in an email:

    “We are making the very difficult decision to cancel the market this Saturday, Oct 19. In our four years we’ve never canceled a market, and we’ve endured some pretty nasty weather. The wind on Saturday is predicted to be 20-30mph with gusts up to 43mph (and we know that the harbor is always windier than in town!). Therefore, we are prioritizing the safety of our vendors and customers by canceling all tent vending tomorrow. Boats will still sell, so please support them!”

    The market is open the first and third Saturday of the month and is expected to return at full strength Saturday, Nov. 1.

