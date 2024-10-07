Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Bellingham Herald

    Initiatives’ funder will debate at Bellingham election forum

    By Robert Mittendorf,

    1 days ago

    Brian Heywood, the Redmond millionaire behind ballot initiatives that seek to overturn or weaken recently enacted social and environmental legislation on the November ballot, will appear in Bellingham to speak at an election forum.

    Heywood will attend a Bellingham City Club event scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Oct. 16 at the Bellingham Yacht Club, 2625 S. Harbor Loop Drive.

    City Club is a non-partisan civic organization that was formed in 1993 to create dialogue on key local issues. It holds election forums for many ballot offices and measures.

    Topics scheduled for discussion on Oct. 16 include:

    ▪ Initiative 2066 that focuses on restrictions on access to natural gas.

    ▪ Initiative 2109, which would repeal capital gains tax paid on the sale of stocks, bonds, and other non-retirement assets exceeding $250,000 annually. An estimated 0.2% of Washington taxpayers see enough profits to pay this tax, according to the Washington State Budget and Policy Center.

    ▪ Initiative 2117 that repeals Gov. Jay Inslee’s signature Climate Commitment Act, a “cap and invest” program that makes polluters pay to address climate change. It has raised more than $2 billion in two years, but critics claim it has raised gas prices. Whatcom County stands to lose $200 million in Climate Commitment Act programs, according to the group Risk of Repeal.

    ▪ Initiative 2124, which affects the state’s long-term care insurance program.

    Heywood is scheduled to speak in favor of the four initiatives. State Rep. Alex Ramel, D-Bellingham; state Sen. Liz Lovelett, D-Anacortes; representatives of Invest in Washington Now; and the AARP will discuss why they think voters should reject them.

    Let’s Go Washington is facing allegations that it violated state election law in collecting signatures for the fall ballot, according to recent reporting in the nonprofit Washington State Standard.

    The group has raised more than $6.5 million to promote the initiatives, according to the state Public disclosure Commission.

    A buffet lunch will be served. Before the program, which runs from noon to 1:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 for members and $30 for non-members, $10 for youth under 25, and $10 for the program only without a meal.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Lee Brown
    1d ago
    Repeal it all vote yes to repeal ..!! Everything..!!! Yes..!!!
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Get ready for the darkness of winter. Here’s when daylight saving time ends in Washington
    Bellingham Herald19 days ago
    Police arrest woman accused of trying to run over people during Bellingham altercation
    Bellingham Herald19 days ago
    Bellingham 12-year-old arrested, detained following reports of school-shooting threats
    Bellingham Herald11 days ago
    Whatcom County hired a temporary medical examiner based in Montana. How will that work?
    Bellingham Herald22 days ago
    Gov. Inslee tours ‘green’ WWU project as voters ponder Climate Commitment Act’s future
    Bellingham Herald24 days ago
    Whatcom drug task force investigation yields 3.5 pounds of fentanyl and another arrest
    Bellingham Herald12 days ago
    Medical examiner releases identity of climber retrieved from Mount Baker after fatal fall
    Bellingham Herald5 days ago
    Fire damages Columbia neighborhood home in Bellingham; several family pets likely lost
    Bellingham Herald11 days ago
    Search and rescue crews recover body of Mount Baker climber who was reported missing
    Bellingham Herald7 days ago
    Whatcom County taproom tackling global water crisis by the pint opens third location
    Bellingham Herald17 days ago
    Daily closures planned for Mount Baker Highway winter prep work. Here’s where and when
    Bellingham Herald11 days ago
    Whatcom County law enforcement dogs have fetched an uncommon fentanyl certification
    Bellingham Herald17 days ago
    Bellingham’s Texas Roadhouse finally opened, and customers waited in line for hours
    Bellingham Herald17 hours ago
    Hurricane Milton: Updates
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks18 days ago
    Whatcom County gas prices drop; Washington maintains nation’s third-highest state average
    Bellingham Herald6 days ago
    Bellingham’s Bloedel-Donovan beach opens following recent sewage spill that forced closure
    Bellingham Herald20 days ago
    High-speed chase leads to arrest of Birch Bay man accused of stealing car from dealership
    Bellingham Herald11 days ago
    Whatcom Roundup: New bar takes over Underground; two new restaurants open in Bellingham
    Bellingham Herald12 days ago
    Whatcom Roundup: Three new Bellingham businesses open; Chick-Fil-A update; local events
    Bellingham Herald19 days ago
    What is the city doing about homeless encampments? Mayor Lund just provided an update
    Bellingham Herald21 days ago
    Top Washington universities decline in annual rankings of best U.S. schools. Here’s why
    Bellingham Herald14 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy