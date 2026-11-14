Bellevue’s retail scene is busy right now, with national brands hiring and steady hours on the table. If you like talking to people and staying active on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: T-Mobile

T-Mobile Location: Bellevue, WI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00/hr base + $5.00/hr training pay; at least $20/hr with incentives

Work inside a warehouse/club kiosk as the face of T-Mobile, helping customers with phones, plans, and tech. This role comes with strong training, commission potential (up to $18,000/year incentive target after promotion), stock grants, 401(k), and a big benefits package including medical, paid time off, and phone discounts.

Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings - Fralich, Inc.

Location: Bellevue, WI

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Front-of-house role handling guest payments and basic computer work at Buffalo Wild Wings. They prefer folks with restaurant or retail experience, strong communication skills, and comfort with simple math and computers.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting has flexible shifts or related roles you might like.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.