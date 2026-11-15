Bellevue has some wonderful dogs waiting for a cozy couch and a loving family. All of these pups are at Seattle Humane and are looking for their forever homes.

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Seattle Humane

Phone: (425) 641-0080

Xena is a beautiful young pittie mix with a rich brown coat. She’s at that fun, youthful stage where she can grow and learn with you. If you’re looking for a younger dog to train, bond with, and make part of your daily routine, Xena could be a great match.

👉 Meet Xena and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua mix

Chihuahua mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with brown/red/golden/orange or chestnut

Black with brown/red/golden/orange or chestnut Shelter: Seattle Humane

Phone: (425) 641-0080

Baby Girl is a petite adult Chihuahua mix with a striking dark coat and warm tan markings. If you prefer a smaller dog who doesn’t take up much space but still fills your home with love, she may be the perfect little companion.

👉 Meet Baby Girl and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Boxer mix

Boxer mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate with black

Brown/Chocolate with black Shelter: Seattle Humane

Phone: (425) 641-0080

Charlene is a young Boxer mix with a sleek brown-and-black coat. Boxers are often known for their playful energy and big hearts, and Charlene is ready to bring that spirit into a new home that can give her exercise, structure, and affection.

👉 Meet Charlene and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Shelter: Seattle Humane

Phone: (425) 641-0080

What Cass’s friends at Seattle Humane say about him:

He is friendly and energetic and loves meeting new people. You can see his excitement in his happy tail wags!

and loves meeting new people. You can see his excitement in his happy tail wags! He is very good on a leash and enjoys taking his time to sniff around on walks — his favorite thing is a good “Sniff-ari.”

and enjoys taking his time to sniff around on walks — his favorite thing is a good Adoption special: *His new family can **name their own adoption fee!***

Cass sounds like a wonderful match for someone who enjoys walks, exploring the neighborhood, and having a cheerful buddy by their side.

👉 Meet Cass and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Bellevue, WA, consider visiting Seattle Humane or giving them a call at (425) 641-0080 to learn more about these dogs. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these pups find loving homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.