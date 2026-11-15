undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Bellevue
Bellevue has some wonderful dogs waiting for a cozy couch and a loving family. All of these pups are at Seattle Humane and are looking for their forever homes.
Xena
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Shelter: Seattle Humane
- Phone: (425) 641-0080
Xena is a beautiful young pittie mix with a rich brown coat. She’s at that fun, youthful stage where she can grow and learn with you. If you’re looking for a younger dog to train, bond with, and make part of your daily routine, Xena could be a great match.
👉 Meet Xena and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Baby Girl
- Breed: Chihuahua mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with brown/red/golden/orange or chestnut
- Shelter: Seattle Humane
- Phone: (425) 641-0080
Baby Girl is a petite adult Chihuahua mix with a striking dark coat and warm tan markings. If you prefer a smaller dog who doesn’t take up much space but still fills your home with love, she may be the perfect little companion.
👉 Meet Baby Girl and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Charlene
- Breed: Boxer mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate with black
- Shelter: Seattle Humane
- Phone: (425) 641-0080
Charlene is a young Boxer mix with a sleek brown-and-black coat. Boxers are often known for their playful energy and big hearts, and Charlene is ready to bring that spirit into a new home that can give her exercise, structure, and affection.
👉 Meet Charlene and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cass
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Shelter: Seattle Humane
- Phone: (425) 641-0080
What Cass’s friends at Seattle Humane say about him:
- He is friendly and energetic and loves meeting new people. You can see his excitement in his happy tail wags!
- He is very good on a leash and enjoys taking his time to sniff around on walks — his favorite thing is a good “Sniff-ari.”
- Adoption special: *His new family can **name their own adoption fee!***
Cass sounds like a wonderful match for someone who enjoys walks, exploring the neighborhood, and having a cheerful buddy by their side.
👉 Meet Cass and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Bellevue, WA, consider visiting Seattle Humane or giving them a call at (425) 641-0080 to learn more about these dogs. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these pups find loving homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.