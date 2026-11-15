Bellevue has some very sweet cats waiting for a cozy home. All of these kitties are currently listed through Seattle Humane and their foster program.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly brown/chocolate

Mostly brown/chocolate Shelter: Seattle Humane - Foster Program

Phone: (425) 641-0080

Lucy Lawless is a tiny brown beauty in foster care, getting a great start in a home setting. If you’re looking for a young kitten to grow up with your family, she could be a wonderful match.

👉 Meet Lucy Lawless and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Shelter: Seattle Humane

Phone: (425) 641-0080

Darby is a handsome young tuxedo boy. If you want a cat who’s past the tiny kitten stage but still playful and curious, Darby may be just right.

👉 Meet Darby and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Shelter: Seattle Humane

Phone: (425) 641-0080

Davey is another dapper tuxedo youngster. He could be a great companion cat, and may do well adopted with another friendly feline for company.

👉 Meet Davey and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Shelter: Seattle Humane

Phone: (425) 641-0080

Danielle is a black-and-white kitten with classic tuxedo markings. She’s at a perfect age to learn your routines and bond closely with her new people.

👉 Meet Danielle and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: All black

All black Shelter: Seattle Humane

Phone: (425) 641-0080

Dooley is a fluffy black kitten with a medium-length coat. If you love soft fur and kitten antics, he could be a fun addition to your home.

👉 Meet Dooley and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Shelter: Seattle Humane

Phone: (425) 641-0080

Coral is a young tuxedo girl with striking black-and-white markings. She’s ready to settle into a safe, loving home where she can grow and play.

👉 Meet Coral and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly black

Mostly black Shelter: Seattle Humane

Phone: (425) 641-0080

Jellyfish is a mostly black kitten with a fun, memorable name. He’s looking for a family who will give him plenty of playtime and gentle care as he grows.

👉 Meet Jellyfish and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in Bellevue or the greater Eastside, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful cats. Call Seattle Humane at (425) 641-0080 or click the links above to learn more and start the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.