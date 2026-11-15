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🐱 Playful Bellevue Kittens & Young Cats Ready for Adoption
Bellevue has some very sweet cats waiting for a cozy home. All of these kitties are currently listed through Seattle Humane and their foster program.
Lucy Lawless
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly brown/chocolate
- Shelter: Seattle Humane - Foster Program
- Phone: (425) 641-0080
Lucy Lawless is a tiny brown beauty in foster care, getting a great start in a home setting. If you’re looking for a young kitten to grow up with your family, she could be a wonderful match.
👉 Meet Lucy Lawless and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Darby
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black & white / tuxedo
- Shelter: Seattle Humane
- Phone: (425) 641-0080
Darby is a handsome young tuxedo boy. If you want a cat who’s past the tiny kitten stage but still playful and curious, Darby may be just right.
👉 Meet Darby and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Davey
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black & white / tuxedo
- Shelter: Seattle Humane
- Phone: (425) 641-0080
Davey is another dapper tuxedo youngster. He could be a great companion cat, and may do well adopted with another friendly feline for company.
👉 Meet Davey and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Danielle
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black & white / tuxedo
- Shelter: Seattle Humane
- Phone: (425) 641-0080
Danielle is a black-and-white kitten with classic tuxedo markings. She’s at a perfect age to learn your routines and bond closely with her new people.
👉 Meet Danielle and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Dooley
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: All black
- Shelter: Seattle Humane
- Phone: (425) 641-0080
Dooley is a fluffy black kitten with a medium-length coat. If you love soft fur and kitten antics, he could be a fun addition to your home.
👉 Meet Dooley and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Coral
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black & white / tuxedo
- Shelter: Seattle Humane
- Phone: (425) 641-0080
Coral is a young tuxedo girl with striking black-and-white markings. She’s ready to settle into a safe, loving home where she can grow and play.
👉 Meet Coral and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Jellyfish
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly black
- Shelter: Seattle Humane
- Phone: (425) 641-0080
Jellyfish is a mostly black kitten with a fun, memorable name. He’s looking for a family who will give him plenty of playtime and gentle care as he grows.
👉 Meet Jellyfish and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in Bellevue or the greater Eastside, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful cats. Call Seattle Humane at (425) 641-0080 or click the links above to learn more and start the adoption process.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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