Bellevue’s food scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced work, good teams, and steady hours, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: Young Tea

Young Tea Location: Bellevue, WA

Bellevue, WA Type: Not listed (long-term, in-person)

Not listed (long-term, in-person) Pay: Not listed

This is a bubble tea shop role for someone who wants a stable, long-term job with room to grow. No experience needed—training is provided, and you’ll learn drinks, POS, and food safety while working with a small, friendly team.

Employer: Sizzle&Crunch

Sizzle&Crunch Location: Bellevue, WA

Bellevue, WA Type: Part-time , in-person

, in-person Pay: $23.00 – $27.00 per hour

Morning kitchen role with no in-person customers—it’s all about speed, accuracy, and teamwork for delivery and catering orders. Comes with paid training, employee meals, and flexible scheduling, great if you like back-of-house work and a set routine.

Employer: Kaze Sushi Bar and Grill

Location: Bellevue, WA

Bellevue, WA Type: Full-time or Part-time, in-person

Full-time or Part-time, in-person Pay: $20.00 – $25.00 per hour

Hands-on role for someone into Japanese cuisine, knife work, and a busy kitchen line. You’ll help with hot dishes, fish prep, and inventory while keeping high standards for food safety and presentation.

Employer: Nordstrom

Location: Bellevue Square, Bellevue, WA

Bellevue Square, Bellevue, WA Type: Not listed (restaurant server, in-person)

Not listed (restaurant server, in-person) Pay: $21.65 per hour (plus potential incentives/bonuses)

Front-of-house role inside Nordstrom for someone who enjoys customer service and upselling. Comes with big-company perks like medical/vision/dental, retirement, PTO, and merchandise discounts, depending on eligibility.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—hours and details can often be flexible once you talk to the manager.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.