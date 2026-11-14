Bellevue has some solid logistics roles right now, especially if you like hands-on work and keeping things organized behind the scenes.

Here are a few strong picks hiring in Bellevue, WA:

Employer: SPS Global

SPS Global Location: Bellevue, WA

Bellevue, WA Type: Full-time (supervisory)

Full-time (supervisory) Salary: Not listed

Lead a small team running a busy corporate mailroom: mail, packages, courier runs, reception backup, and conference room support. Good fit if you have 3+ years in mailroom/logistics plus supervisory experience and want growth, strong benefits, and a mix of office and hands-on work.

Employer: Whole Foods Market

Location: Bellevue, WA

Bellevue, WA Type: Full-time

Salary: $21.50–$31.50/hour (experience-based)

Handle receiving, accounting, and distribution for all incoming products at the store. Great if you like a fast-paced environment, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want steady hours, store discounts, and access to Whole Foods’ “Whole Benefits” program.

Employer: SPS Global

SPS Global Location: Bellevue, WA

Bellevue, WA Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Experienced, hands-on role supporting mailroom operations, shipping/receiving, and office services. You’ll be the go-to person for questions, help train others, and may cross-train in reception and facilities support—nice step up if you have 3+ years in mailroom/warehouse/customer service.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles at the same employer or nearby stores.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.